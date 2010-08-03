Infrared 25 kHz 3D Glasses Receiver Modules Bowed

MALVERN, PA.: Vishay Intertechnology is jumping into 3DTV with a receiver module for 3DTV shutter glasses. The company is known for manufacturing discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components--and expanding into growing technology realms. Vishay says its new infrared receivers for 3DTV glasses function at 25 kHz, “lower than that used by standard remote-control systems,” which helps avert interference from TV and set-top remote controls transmitting at 30 to 56 kHz.



“Because TV remote control emitters and receivers operate at a wavelength of 940 nm, the TSOP75D25 and TSOP35D25 are designed to receive the 3D synchronization signals from an 830 nm or 850 nm emitter, further avoiding the possibility of interference,” the company says.



Vishay is offering two modules--the TSOP7D25, and the TSOP35D25. Both are surface-mount devices that accommodate a viewing angle of 50 degrees, according to Vishay. TSOP75D25 measures 2.3-by-3-by-6.8 mm and has dual lenses while the TSOP35D25 measures 4-by-5.3-by-7.5 mm and has a single lens. Samples are available; production orders have a lead time of six to eight weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery in small quantities is $1.