InfoComm, NewBay Name Award Winners

Orlando, FL -- Last week, NewBay Media and InfoComm presented awards to the winners of the InfoComm/Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards, InfoComm/Systems Contractor News Installation Product Awards, and the 2011 AV Technology Awards.



The winners are as follows:



InfoComm/Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards Winners

Best Audio Control or Mixing Product: Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. M7CL-48ES Digital Audio Console

Best Digital Signage Product: Haivision Network Video — CoolSign

Best Digital Signage Product— Hardware + Software Package: SpinetiX HMP200 Hyper Media Player with embedded Fusion Software

Best Digital Signage Product— Displays: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America PN-V601 Professional LCD Video Wall Monitor

Best Digital Signage Product — Mounts, Carts and Stands: Chief Fusion Portrait Pull-Out Wall Mount

Best General AV Product: Audio-Technica BP893 MicroEarset Headworn Microphone

Best General AV Product — Mounts and Enclosures: Premier Mounts GB-MS2 Tilting Storage Mount

Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market: JBL Professional PRX 600 Series

Best LCD Display: Samsung Electronics America EX Series 400EXn/460EXn/550EXn LCD Displays

Best LCD Display — Specialty Application: LG Electronics LG LD950C (3D Display)

Best Projection Screen: Da-Lite Screen Company, Inc. Fast-Fold Deluxe Screen System in 16:10 Format

Best Rental Management Software: IntelliEvent 7.0 and IntelliEvent Cloud Suite

Best Show Control Product: Dataton WATCHOUT

Best Video Broadcast or Video Streaming Product: Extron Electronics VN-Matrix 300

Best Video Projection Product, 10K Lumen Range: Digital Projection International TITAN WUXGA Dual 3D Projector

Best Video Projection Product, 3-7K Lumen Range: NEC Display Solutions NP4100W Projector

Best Video Projection, High Lumen: Sanyo PLC-HF15000L Projector

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product: Gefen ToolBox Extender for HDMI 3DTV

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product — Matrix Switching: Analog Way EKS500 Multi-Layer Seamless Switcher

Most Innovative New Product: Christie Digital YK100 Integrated Moving Yoke/Digital Projection System





InfoComm/Systems Contractor News Installation Product Awards Winners

Most Innovative Control Product For Commercial Installation: Crestron MC3 3-Series

Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product: Middle Atlantic Products C5 Series Credenza Rack

Most Innovative Mounting Solution: Chief Thinstall TS525T

Most Innovative Install-Grade Video Projector: projectiondesign F35 wqxga

Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product (tie): ClockAudio CRM-100-RF and CRM-102-RF; Premier Mounts SHLF-VE

Most Innovative Loudspeaker for Commercial Installation: Meyer Sound MINA Compact Curvilinear Array

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product: SpinetiX HMP200

Most Innovative Video Display Product: Sharp PN-V601 LCD Video Wall Monitor

Most Innovative Video Processing Product: Crestron DM-RMC-200-C

Most Innovative Video Distribution or Switching Product: Extron PowerCage 1600

Most Innovative Projection Screen: Da-Lite Screen Company Large Dual Masking Electrol

Most Innovative Audio Console: Avid VENUE SC48

Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory: Tripp Lite SRCOOL12k Self-Contained Portable AC Unit

Most Innovative Power Conditioner or Surge Protection Product: AMX NXA-PDU-1508-8 NetLinx Power Distribution Unit



2011 AV Technology Awards

AV Technology End-User Excellence Scholarship: Michael Bialas

Best User-Friendly Videowall Product: Planar’s Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System

Best Mobile App to Manage AV Systems: Crestron Mobile Pro G

Best User-Friendly Innovation (General Category): Crestron Electronics ADMS Intermedia Delivery System

Best New Product For Emergency Preparedness: The VBrick Mobile Broadcast System

Best New Distance Learning Product: Vaddio AutoTrak Automated High-Definition IR Camera Tracking System

Best Interactive & Remote Learning System: Atlona Technologies: UCSD Arts Library

Best Overall Digital Signage System: VBrick: Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Best Use of AV in Emergency Preparedness: X2O Media: West Virginia University Digital Signage

Most Innovative AV Installation in Healthcare: VBrick Systems, Inc: Penn State - Hershey Medical Center Streaming Live Surgeries

Most improved AV use in a transportation environment category: Samsung: Videowall installation at McCarran Int’l Airport

