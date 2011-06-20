InfoComm, NewBay Name Award Winners
Orlando, FL -- Last week, NewBay Media and InfoComm presented awards to the winners of the InfoComm/Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards, InfoComm/Systems Contractor News Installation Product Awards, and the 2011 AV Technology Awards.
The winners are as follows:
InfoComm/Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards Winners
Best Audio Control or Mixing Product: Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. M7CL-48ES Digital Audio Console
Best Digital Signage Product: Haivision Network Video — CoolSign
Best Digital Signage Product— Hardware + Software Package: SpinetiX HMP200 Hyper Media Player with embedded Fusion Software
Best Digital Signage Product— Displays: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America PN-V601 Professional LCD Video Wall Monitor
Best Digital Signage Product — Mounts, Carts and Stands: Chief Fusion Portrait Pull-Out Wall Mount
Best General AV Product: Audio-Technica BP893 MicroEarset Headworn Microphone
Best General AV Product — Mounts and Enclosures: Premier Mounts GB-MS2 Tilting Storage Mount
Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market: JBL Professional PRX 600 Series
Best LCD Display: Samsung Electronics America EX Series 400EXn/460EXn/550EXn LCD Displays
Best LCD Display — Specialty Application: LG Electronics LG LD950C (3D Display)
Best Projection Screen: Da-Lite Screen Company, Inc. Fast-Fold Deluxe Screen System in 16:10 Format
Best Rental Management Software: IntelliEvent 7.0 and IntelliEvent Cloud Suite
Best Show Control Product: Dataton WATCHOUT
Best Video Broadcast or Video Streaming Product: Extron Electronics VN-Matrix 300
Best Video Projection Product, 10K Lumen Range: Digital Projection International TITAN WUXGA Dual 3D Projector
Best Video Projection Product, 3-7K Lumen Range: NEC Display Solutions NP4100W Projector
Best Video Projection, High Lumen: Sanyo PLC-HF15000L Projector
Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product: Gefen ToolBox Extender for HDMI 3DTV
Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product — Matrix Switching: Analog Way EKS500 Multi-Layer Seamless Switcher
Most Innovative New Product: Christie Digital YK100 Integrated Moving Yoke/Digital Projection System
InfoComm/Systems Contractor News Installation Product Awards Winners
Most Innovative Control Product For Commercial Installation: Crestron MC3 3-Series
Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product: Middle Atlantic Products C5 Series Credenza Rack
Most Innovative Mounting Solution: Chief Thinstall TS525T
Most Innovative Install-Grade Video Projector: projectiondesign F35 wqxga
Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product (tie): ClockAudio CRM-100-RF and CRM-102-RF; Premier Mounts SHLF-VE
Most Innovative Loudspeaker for Commercial Installation: Meyer Sound MINA Compact Curvilinear Array
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product: SpinetiX HMP200
Most Innovative Video Display Product: Sharp PN-V601 LCD Video Wall Monitor
Most Innovative Video Processing Product: Crestron DM-RMC-200-C
Most Innovative Video Distribution or Switching Product: Extron PowerCage 1600
Most Innovative Projection Screen: Da-Lite Screen Company Large Dual Masking Electrol
Most Innovative Audio Console: Avid VENUE SC48
Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory: Tripp Lite SRCOOL12k Self-Contained Portable AC Unit
Most Innovative Power Conditioner or Surge Protection Product: AMX NXA-PDU-1508-8 NetLinx Power Distribution Unit
2011 AV Technology Awards
AV Technology End-User Excellence Scholarship: Michael Bialas
Best User-Friendly Videowall Product: Planar’s Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System
Best Mobile App to Manage AV Systems: Crestron Mobile Pro G
Best User-Friendly Innovation (General Category): Crestron Electronics ADMS Intermedia Delivery System
Best New Product For Emergency Preparedness: The VBrick Mobile Broadcast System
Best New Distance Learning Product: Vaddio AutoTrak Automated High-Definition IR Camera Tracking System
Best Interactive & Remote Learning System: Atlona Technologies: UCSD Arts Library
Best Overall Digital Signage System: VBrick: Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Best Use of AV in Emergency Preparedness: X2O Media: West Virginia University Digital Signage
Most Innovative AV Installation in Healthcare: VBrick Systems, Inc: Penn State - Hershey Medical Center Streaming Live Surgeries
Most improved AV use in a transportation environment category: Samsung: Videowall installation at McCarran Int’l Airport
