Industry Veteran Rafael Castillo Joins TVU Networks as GM for Latin America

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA.—TVU Networks, a provider of live IP video solutions, has announced that Rafael Castillo has joined the company as General Manager of Latin America. Based in Miami, Castillo is leading TVU’s efforts to strengthen its presence and expand its customer base across the region.

An industry veteran, Castillo has decades of management experience, including serving as Vice President of Latin America and the Caribbean for Snell Advanced Media, as well as Vice President of Latin America for SeaChange International. Castillo also worked for Grass Valley for 18 years, including seven as Senior Vice President, Latin America.

Castillo will represent the company’s product line, from its flagship TVU One mobile uplink transmitters to its new cloud-based video production solution, TVU Producer Pro.

TVU Networks is also in the process of rolling out its new TVU MediaMind platform, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to automate and simplify the broadcast workflow.