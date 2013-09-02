Indonesia’s national broadcaster installs PlayBox for MCN News Channel

Indonesia’s national broadcaster, Media Nusantara Citra Tbk, has chosen a complete broadcast system from PlayBox Technology for its MCN News Channel.

Established in June 2006 and based in Jakarta, MNC News Channel is a round-the-clock provider of general news, sports, lifestyle and infotainment programs. It transmits in PAL on Indovision satellite Channel 84. Sister channels include RCTI, Global TV, MNCTV, SINDOtv and MNC Business. Southeast Asia’s largest media group, Media Nusantara Citra Tbk, owns and operates three of the 10 national free-to-air television channels in Indonesia plus 16 pay-TV channels.

Installed in a single day, the equipment provided to MNC News Channel included two PlayBox Technology channel-in-a-box servers in main and redundant configuration. These each consists of AirBox automated playout, TitleBox CG & Interactive Graphics, and CaptureBox automated content-ingest system. 32TB of network storage is also provided. The system is housed in the network’s data center with interfaces to the MNC News master control room.