IMT Wireless System Lifts Dirt Cam for MLB Playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, VT.—Integrated Microwave Technologies got down and dirty during the recent 2015 MLB Playoffs as it supplied its microLite HD camera system to transmit images from Inertia Unlimited’s “Dirt Cam.” This tiny camera that was placed at home plate, as well as first and second base provided fans a different perspective and possibly aid in a determination of a call during the MLB Divisional Series, Championship Series and World Series.

The Dirt Cam is placed in an 8-inch hole in the ground with a microLite system to link the camera to the production truck to transmit video. The microLite features a portable MPEG-4 COFDM HD wireless camera transmission link capable of providing video at long distances. It also includes H.264 SD and HD encoding capabilities and operates in a standard 2K DVB-T COFDM mode.

IMT is a provider of digital microwave systems, as well as engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.