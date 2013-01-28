IMT Rides With Yves ‘Jetman’ Rossy

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – Integrated Microwave Technologies teamed up with Quinto Communications down under to cover the flying act of Yves “Jetman” Rossy at the New Zealand International Air Show on Jan. 26.



IMT’s RF Central microLite HD digital transmitter was on board Jetman’s jet-engine powered wing to help transmit live HD video of his flight to receive sites below and for live broadcast feed to New Zealand Channel 3 News. The New Zealand International Air Show, which took place at North Shore Airfield, marked the first time Rossy flew in New Zealand.



The 53-year-old’s flights start as he is dropped from a plane with only his wing, comprised of carbon fiber and four jet engines, keeping him in the air. Reaching speeds of up to 300kmph Rossy steers using his body movements.



The microLite transmitter is an ultra-compact MPEG-4 COFDM digital transmitter designed for the next-generation of compact cameras featuring full HD/SDI capabilities. The antenna on the Jetman’s wing is a blade antenna from Haigh Farr, recently acquired by IMT parent, the Vitec Group.



