IMT Expands at NAB with Outside Booth

LAS VEGAS— Integrated Microwave Technologies is bringing its CODFM/VSAT Mobile Weather Lab to NAB in booth No. OE839).



At its indoor booth, IMT will showcase a range of digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed-link applications. The company will introduce its brand-new Newscoder 4 Decoder, the latest generation of integrated receiver/decoder, which addresses BAS requirements and supports full MPEG-4 decoding in a single 1RU chassis. The company will also exhibit its Connect Live, which combines the ultimate in COFDM wireless camera, 3G/4G bonded and video-over-IP technology to produce the most versatile SD/HD live-news wireless camera system on the market today. Also on hand will be IMT’s modular GL Fixed Link System, which offers a flexible microwave fixed link that can range from duplex systems built in a single rack unit mainframe to the most sophisticated hot-standby diversity systems.



Featured at its outdoor booth, IMT’s COFDM/VSAT Weather Lab is a weather station on wheels. It comes complete with integrated dashboard-mounted cameras, microwave capability that allows it to “go live” from a location even while in motion, iPads for streaming videos, real-time National Weather Service radar and Internet, GPS navigation and Skypecapabilities.



The Weather Lab, which employs a Ford Transit Connect chassis, is based on IMT’s Modular Mobile RF Platform. It can be configured with two types of connectivity: wireless broadband Internet via a Nomadic modem and RF Central’s microLite HD, an MPEG-4-based full-HD digital COFDM ultra-miniature transmitter connected to an iNetVu KA-75 antenna platform. The vehicle also comes packed with IMT’s Nucomm Connect Live COFDM and bonded 3G/4G-LTE Live Video HD transmitter and its RF Central Direct VU handheld dual diversity COFDM HD receiver, making it one of the most technologically advanced weather vehicles on the road today. In addition, the interior features a custom equipment rack with articulating television mounts for ease of operation as well as a Pulsar weather station, a 2000W remote-controlled pure sine wave inverter, a Panasonic POVCAM full-HD camera head with portable recorder kit and wide-angle lens, dual Panorama monitors and Fostex Speakers, to name a few of the highlights.



