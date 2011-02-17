IMT elevates James Hyman to VP North America broadcast sales

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) announced this week that James Hyman has been appointed to the position of VP, North America broadcast sales and IMT sales support.

With more than 10 years of experience in the RF industry, Hyman assumes his new position after spending the past three years with IMT serving in a number of management roles, most recently as the leader of global Sales Support organization, where he was responsible for applications engineering, sales administration and the implementation of new sales procedures.

Prior to joining IMT, Hyman worked as client operations manager at Helinet Aviation Services in California and technical operations manager for WNYW in New York.