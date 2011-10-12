IMT Completes Shared Storage Workflow for Nomad and Key Client Base



LOS ANGELES: Integrated Media Technologies said it has completed a new 120TB SAN storage system and expanded fiber networking for Nomad Editing Co. in Los Angeles. The project was designed by IMT “to satisfy the considerable needs of a high-volume, editorial, sound and graphics services company that caters to major television commercials, advertising and feature films,” the integrator said. At the heart of the Nomad installation is Quantum’s StorNext filesystem, ActiveRAID ES Storage and QLogic Fibre Switches serving as primary tier storage, feeding multiple Final Cut Pro on Mac and Autodesk Smoke on Linux workstations.



