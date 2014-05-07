Imagine Communications Signs Distribution Deal With Tech Data Corp.

DALLAS— Imagine Communications announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Tech Data Corp. Through this joint effort, Tech Data will distribute Imagine Communications’ products to its North American network of resellers, including strategic key verticals, with the intention to expand internationally.



“Through its expansive global network, established channels and position at the center of the supply chain, Tech Data will enable us to more effectively and efficiently reach our target verticals; broadcasters, service providers, education, healthcare, retail and government. We are confident that this partnership will drive increased economies of scale and scope to better support our customers around the world,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO of Imagine Communications.



The agreement gives Tech Data’s client list access to Imagine Communications’ Enterprise Business Software, Playout Automation and Networking solutions, with a focus on routing, signaling, processing, compression, digital signage, and test and measurement products. Tech Data provides a broad range of logistics capabilities and services that enable technology manufacturers and resellers to more quickly sell, deliver and deploy Imagine Communications’ products.



