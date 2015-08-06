Imagine Communications Delivers OTT Upgrade to World Sport Group

HONG KONG – Imagine Communications recently delivered an upgrade to the online infrastructure of World Sport Group, a sports marketing, media and event management company headquartered in Singapore. Featuring Imagine Communications’ SelenioFlex Live encoders, the new platform is designed to deliver large amounts of sports content to multiple platforms.

SelenioFlex Live encoder

Live satellite feeds are passed as HD-SDI with embedded audio to the SelenioFlex Live encoders, which create OTT, mobile, web and live streaming output formats. Those formats are then multiplexed and sent to WSG’s content delivery network. WSG uses SelenioFlex to centralize management, monitoring and control of the encoders. The platform also provides failover and self-healing recovery capabilities to minimize disruption to the service.

WSG delivers about 600 sporting events every year across more than 30 countries. The company provides complete broadcast and production services as well as customized coverage of major international sporting events for broadcasters, broadband and mobile partners.

Imagine Communications is a provider of video and advertising platforms for the media and entertainment industry. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.