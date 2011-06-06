Image Metrics lets you create your own 3-D avatar

Santa Monica, CA-based Image Metrics, a provider of facial animation technology, has released PortableYou, new software that lets professionals and novices create customized 3-D avatars from facial photos. These animations can then be shared across social networks and other connected platforms.

PortableYou provides simple, platform-agnostic Web APIs as well as render and translation services for using avatars across multiple applications while leveraging precreated content such as still images, videos, virtual worlds and video games. Customized avatars created through the PortableYou platform can also be used for virtual advertising and promotions.

The software was made possible due to Image Metrics’ acquisition (in February 2011) of a company called Big Stage, whereby Image Metrics has integrated its real-time, video-driven facial animation technology with Big Stage's avatar creation platform. It is now available directly from Image Metrics and can be provided either on-site or as a hosted solution.

Other applications for PortableYou include promotional/advertising content, video games and virtual worlds, e-cards publishing and personalized photography.

PortableYou avatars made from photographs or other materials are automatically output in the correct format and topology of the intended environment. End-users can also create one avatar and then use it across any PortableYou-enabled application.

Other benefits include: