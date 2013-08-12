Ikegami Provides Versatility to YES

MAYWOOD, N.J.— New Orleans PBS station WYES, along with sister company YES have chosen three Ikegami HDK-77EC cameras for their new Studio A.



The HDK-77EC HD Native Multi-Format CMOS cameras bring YES’ inventory to 23 total Ikegami HD cameras, many of which are onboard their two 53-foot expando mobile production units.



At the 4,000 sq. ft. facility, YES produces cooking shows, which have been a specialty over 25 years of working with chefs.



“Camera choice is critical when you’re producing cooking shows,” said Jim Moriarty, vice president and general manager of YES Productions. “Viewers can’t taste the food’s flavors or smell the aromas, but they can share in what the chef is seeing.”



“They’re equipped with Ikegami’s CMOS imaging sensors, which are providing us with outstanding colorimetry and dynamic resolution,” said Moriarty. “For public affairs and entertainment shows, which often call for sets with backlit Duratrans backgrounds depicting cityscapes, we depend on the HDK-77EC to display intricate detail onscreen. It’s as if the talent is actually downtown overlooking the city, instead of being in a studio.”



Designed with three 2/3-inch 2.5 megapixel CMOS image sensors, Ikegami HDK-77EC cameras provide 1080i and 720p HD video quality, with native interlace and progressive readout modes.



“The Ikegami HDK-77EC’s multiformat capabilities are invaluable to us,” said Moriarty. “Networks appreciate knowing that whether they’re shooting in 1080i or 720p, that they’re going to come away with their footage ready to go, without having to convert it later on.”



Consistency is important, and the studio says Ikegami delivers. “The typical cooking program calls for two shows a day, daily, for weeks on end,” said Moriarty. “The look has to match from hour to hour, episode to episode.”



