Ikegami Europe to Demo New Broadcast Production Technology at IBC2022

NEUSS, Germany—Ikegami Electronics (Europe) has announced that it will demonstrate the latest additions to its range of broadcast production equipment at IBC2022 (opens in new tab), RAI Amsterdam, September 9th-12th.

Products making their IBC debut on the Ikegami stand at 12.A31, include the UHK-X700, UHK-X750 and UHL-F4000 cameras plus the BSX-100 UHD/HD fiber base station.

"UHD, HDR, IP and HFR will be the key themes of our IBC2022 presentations," says Michael Lätzsch, broadcast & professional video division manager at Ikegami Electronics (Europe). "The transition from SDI to IP technology is gaining momentum, both for studio applications and in the OB sector, given the greater systemisation flexibility and easy expandability of IP. HFR shooting is additionally in strong demand, especially for slow-motion coverage of sports."

The Ikegami UHK-X700 is a robustly built camera combining high signal quality with versatile connectivity, the company said.

The camera supports HFR capture for slow-motion and can be pedestal or tripod mounted or operated over the shoulder. Its front end comprises three 2/3-inch CMOS UHD sensors with a global shutter to minimize artifacts when shooting LED screens or scenes illuminated with flash or strobe lighting.

Full HDR/SDR support is included plus the ability to choose between BT.2020 and BT.709 chroma spaces. HFR shooting at up to 2x speed in UHD or up to 8x in HD via the base station is possible as an option. When combined with the Ikegami BSX-100 base station or CCU-X100 camera control unit, the UHK-X700 can output UHD/HD video formats simultaneously.

IP interface of video, audio and intercom I/O is available conforming to SMPTE ST.2110 standards as an option at the base station or CCU. UHD video is available as a 12G-SDI feed directly from the camera head, allowing integration into a wireless system. Weighing only 5 kg, the UHK-X700 comes with a B4 lens mount and has an optical sensitivity of F11 when operating at UHD/50p.

Ikegami’s UHK-X750 full studio camera also debuts at IBC, with all of the UHK-X700’s advanced features except those that apply to portable shoulder operation, the company said.

The UHK-X750 offers a lower center-of-gravity and easier staging compared to a portable camera with telephoto lens and supporter. In addition, the Ikegami UHK-X750 full studio camera features a greater design emphasis on ease of service and cool operation.

An additional IBC premiere includes the Ikegami BSX-100 UHD/HD multi-format fibre base station

Ikegami's BSX-100 is a UHD/HD fiber base station. It offers an efficient upgrade path for broadcasters and production companies as they progress from SDI to IP, from SDR to HDR and from HD into UHD, including HD/UHD dual-format workflow. Designed as a multi-platform unit, the BSX-100 is available for Ikegami HD and UHD camera systems, offering connectivity with Unicam HD or Unicam XE camera models, or both. SMPTE ST.2110 media-over-IP interfacing is available as an option for use across 10 GbE and 25 GbE networks. HDR video with very high quality reproduction from dark to bright areas is supported together with wide chroma gamut as standard. The BSX-100 includes HDR to SDR conversion and can be operated in any desired combination of HD or UHD resolution and SDR or HDR simultaneously. Housed in a 3U high half-rack-width low-mass unit, it is easily integrated into locations where space is limited.

Another IBC premiere is the Ikegami UHL-F4000 compact multi-role UHD HDR camera

The Ikegami UHL-F4000 is a compact and lightweight UHD HDR camera with low power consumption. With its small form factor and low weight of just 1.1 kg, it is optimized for applications such as aerial video capture and studio robotics. Features include haze reduction, image sharpening, vertical image reversal, noise removal and digital zoom. The camera head uses three high sensitivity CMOS global shutter sensors capable of capturing broadcast quality color video across a wide range of night or day conditions, completely clear of geometric distortion and flash band effects. A 40 Gbps duplex optical fiber connection communicates between the camera head and CCU, which can be positioned up to 10 km apart. The optical fiber can be integrated into one bidirectional core via an optical circulator and passed through a single-core optical rotary joint used for a small gimbal. The CCU is compact and lightweight, simultaneously delivering HDR-compatible UHD and HD video.