Ikegami Electronics names new president/CEO for United States

Ikegami Electronics, based in Maywood, NJ, has appointed Akira Harada, a 28-year veteran of the company, as the new president and chief executive officer of Ikegami Electronics USA. He replaces Fumio Yamaguchi, who served in the position since April 2009.

Broadcasters and production companies around the world use Ikegami’s HD cameras, solid-state recording systems and video monitors for a variety of professional applications.

Harada began his career at the company’s Tokyo headquarters, working with the overseas sales division. He joins Ikegami USA from Ikegami Electronics Europe (in Germany), where he served as president and CEO there since 2001.

In the United States, the company also maintains offices in California, Florida, Texas, Illinois and Ohio.