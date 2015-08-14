Ikegami Cameras Cover Citi Open Tennis Tournament
MAYWOOD, N.J.—Ikegami was on hand in Washington earlier in August to help bring the Tennis Channel’s coverage of the Citi Open to viewers. Using Ikegami’s HDK-79EC2 cameras, full coverage of the nine day tournament was available with mobile production provided by F&F Productions.
HDK-79EC2
Ikegami supplied 12 CMOS-equipped HDK-79EC2 full digital portable HDTV cameras all capable of delivering 1080i or 720p HD 16:9 video. The CMOS sensor technology now offers low power consumption, no vertical smear and format flexibility.
The Citi Open, an ATP and WTA tournament, took place from Aug. 1-9 at the Rock Creek Tennis Center in Washington.
