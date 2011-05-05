IEEE’s BTS Extends Deadline in Call for Symposium Papers



The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers’ Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has announced an extended deadline in its call for papers to be presented at the organization’s annual fall symposium.



The deadline for submission of abstracts for these papers is now set for May 15.



Participation is welcomed from broadcasters, researchers, developers, technology suppliers, and service providers within the field of broadcasting. Possible topics for papers include digital radio/television systems, Mobile DTV, signal propagation, test and measurement, AM/FM/TV transmitter and antenna systems, broadcast spectrum issues, TV white space devices, cable and satellite interconnections, transport stream issues, and advanced technologies for emerging broadcast applications.



Authors of approved abstracts will receive notification by July 1, 2011. Completed papers will be due on or before October 2, 2011.



The BTS organization is also soliciting proposals for panel discussions involving technology, applications, business models and policy-related issues and opportunities within the broadcasting industry. Paper presentations and panel events will take place during the organization’s annual symposium that will be held this year in Alexandria, Va. and take place between Oct. 19 and 21.



Abstracts should be limited to no more than 1,000 words and should be sent via e-mail to bts@ieee.org. Persons submitting abstracts are reminded that their e-mail communication must indicate that abstract is for the 2011 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, and that complete contact information including name, affiliation, mailing address and telephone number must be included with the abstract.



