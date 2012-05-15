IEEE BTS Extends Fall Symposium Call for Papers Deadline



The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers’ Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has announced an extension of the deadline for receiving abstracts of prospective papers to be presented at the organization’s annual fall Symposium event.



A final date of May 31, 2012 has been set for delivery of abstracts by prospective presenters.



Submissions are welcomed from broadcasters, researchers, developers, technology suppliers, and service providers within the field of broadcasting. Presentation topics could include, but are not limited to, digital radio/television systems, Mobile DTV, signal propagation, ATSC and other broadcast standards development, test and measurement methodologies, AM/FM/TV transmitter and antenna systems, broadcast spectrum issues, television white space devices, cable and satellite interconnections, transport stream issues, and advanced technologies for emerging broadcast applications.



Proposals for panel discussions involving technology, applications, business models and policy-related issues and opportunities within the broadcasting industry are also being solicited. In addition, proposals for half-day tutorial sessions on broadcast technology topics are welcomed.



Abstracts should be limited to 1,000 words and should be sent via e-mail to bts@ieee.org. Submissions must indicate that abstract is for the 2012 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, and contain complete contact information, including the author’s full name, affiliation, mailing address and telephone number.



This year’s Symposium event will be held in Alexandria, Va.