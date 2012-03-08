IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Issues Call for Papers



The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers’ Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has issued a call for papers to be presented at the organization’s annual fall symposium.



Abstracts are invited from broadcasters, technology developers, researchers, service providers and equipment suppliers. The deadline for abstracts is May 15, 2012. Suggested topics for consideration include: Mobile DTV systems; broadcast spectrum issues (television repacking and sharing, unlicensed device white space operation); ATSC and other broadcast standards development; transmitter and antenna systems; cable and satellite transmission and interconnection with broadcasters, testing and measurement; transmission and propagation; and digital television and radio reception issues.



The BTS is also seeking proposals for half-day broadcast technology tutorial sessions that will be part of the organization’s symposium event. Potential presenters are asked to submit 500 to 1,000 word abstracts via e-mail to bts@ieee.org.



This year’s Broadcast Symposium event will be held Oct. 17-19 at the Westin Hotel in Alexandria, Va.



