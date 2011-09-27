IEEE Broadcast Symposium Reaches Out to Virtual Audience



The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers’ Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has announced that this year’s annual Broadcast Symposium will be streamed live to global audiences. The Oct. 19-21 event will also be archived for on-demand viewing.



The organization noted that “while nothing can take the place of actually being there, the virtual venue lets those who cannot attend in person participate in the Symposium and benefit from its content.”



Symposium coverage and distribution is being arranged by NewTek, along with InfoNeedle and its partner, Certain Software.



Symposium sessions will be offered on a pay-per-view basis; however, special keynote activities will be offered for open public access. Virtual attendees will be able to download materials, participate in question and answer sessions, and network with one another. The on-demand viewing platform will feature individual views of presenters and their graphics, with provision for remote viewers to control screen layout to suit their own tastes and to scroll through presentations to locate specific content.



Complete Symposium information is available at the organization’s website.



This year’s Symposium will take place at the Westin Alexandria Hotel in Alexandria, Va.



