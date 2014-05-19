IEEE Broadcast Symposium Call for Papers Deadline Extended to May 22

PISCATAWAY, N.J. —The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society announced that the 2014 IEEE Broadcast Symposium call for papers deadline has been extended until May 22. Taking place at the Hilton Palacio Del Rio in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 15-17, the annual conference will provide attendees with the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge as well as interact with and learn directly from thought leaders and experts on a variety of compelling topics including cellular broadcasting technology, mobile DTV systems, streaming content delivery, non-real time broadcast services, and second-screen technologies.



Keeping with its tradition of bringing pertinent, quality education to the broadcast community, the 2014 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will play host to a variety of technology sessions and tutorials, enabling attendees to get a closer look at the implications of next-generation broadcast platforms such as those being contemplated by ATSC 3.0 and FoBTV. Attendees can also benefit from in-depth sessions on how to optimize broadcast studio design and construction while focusing on IT requirements for the broadcast industry.



Through May 22, prospective presenters with timely and relevant technical papers related to broadcast technology are invited to submit extended abstracts of up to 1,000 words by email to bts@ieee.org. A list of typical topics of interest can be found by clicking here. Additional topics include green energy, IP, digital radio, and monitoring systems.

Attendees will be able to register online for the 2014 symposium in June. In addition, symposium sessions will be streamed live and archived for on-demand viewing after the event, enabling remote attendees to register for virtual access. Virtual attendance includes all tutorials, technical sessions, and luncheon keynotes, as well as access to other resources and online networking features of the virtual platform.



Continuing Education Units are available to attendees for symposium participation. Up to 2.5 CEUs are available to those that attend all three days of the symposium. The CEU records and certificates will be maintained by the IEEE.



Additional details about the sessions and technical tutorials will be published in late July. More information on the symposium is available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/.

