IBC2023 Grows to 43,065 Attendees, 1,250 Exhibitors

AMSTERDAM—As IBC2023 wrapped up on Sept. 19, the organizers reported that attendance was up 16% from last year to 43,065 attendees from 170 countries and that the event attracted more than 1,250 exhibitors.

“We’ve seen a fantastic turnout from the entire industry at IBC2023,” said Michael Crimp, IBC’s CEO. “There was a real sense of purpose at the show as business leaders and tech innovators came together to help our industry navigate change and build a better future for media and entertainment. I’d like to thank everyone for the ongoing support and participation – we’re looking forward to seeing you all again next year.”

The organizers also announced that IBC will return in 2024, from Friday September 13 to 16 in Amsterdam.

With three core pillars running through the whole content program at IBC2023 – Transformative Tech, Shifting Business Models and People & Purpose – IBC organizers said that the show delivered its most comprehensive and compelling content agenda to date, tackling pivotal industry challenges and supporting M&E’s mission to drive more sustainable and inclusive business practices. An increased line-up of 325+ speakers across an expanded number of theater halls took to the stage to champion new technologies, future business models, and creative innovations that broaden the horizons of media and entertainment.

The organizers noted that topics such as cloud, AI, 5G, VR/AR/XR, metaverse, gaming and edge computing were front and center throughout the show floor theaters and exhibition halls, including proof-of-concept demonstrations delivered by the IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Program projects, championing cross-industry collaboration and pioneering new use cases.

Introducing fresh show features and extending several exhibition halls – including opening Hall 3 – IBC2023 also expanded its scope of media technology, launching an immersive Esports Showcase in partnership with Unlocked to present the latest innovation in esports production and delivery while industry experts explored key trends and opportunities at the intersection of gaming and media, the organizers said.

The former Future Zone was revamped as the IBC Tech Zone powered by the EBU, showcasing cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of media experiences.

“There’s been a tremendous energy at IBC2023. We’ve seen incredible participation from a wide range of long- standing exhibitors and new players that are tackling technology transformation while unlocking new business opportunities,” said IBC director Steve Connolly. “We’re ready to continue evolving for next year’s show to keep up with increased demand, and we’ll be expanding our footprint with additional outdoor pavilions and the opening of Hall 14 for IBC2024.”

The line-up of industry-leading exhibitors at IBC2023 included major players such as: ARRI, AVID, AWS, Blackmagic Design, Bridge Technologies, Canon Europe, Cisco, Comcast, Deluxe, EBU (European Broadcasting Union), Evertz Microsystems, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Fraunhofer Digital Media, Google, Grass Valley, Gravity Media, Harmonic, HP, IMAX, Lawo, LTN, MediaKind, Microsoft Corporation, NEP Group, Orange, Prime Focus, Riedel Communications, Ross Video, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sony, Tata Communications, Telestream, and Vizrt Group, and Zixi.

All content sessions from IBC2023 will be made available online following the show. To explore what is already available on IBC365, click here.