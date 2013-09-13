IBC2013: Dejero Debuts Live+ VSET in Europe

AMSTERDAM — Dejero announced the European introduction of the Live+ VSET. Utilizing hybrid transmission technology, the 1U vehicle-mounted transmitter is designed to incorporate bonded cellular technology with satellite and microwave trucks. Dejero says hybrid transmission technology is a connection-agnostic approach to electronic newsgathering that uses a broadcaster’s existing systems to create options that leverage a range of available transmission technologies.



The Live+ VSET can switch between Ka-band satellite and cellular or a combination of both in order to maintain the quality of the signal, and deliver high-quality video with latencies of 1.5 seconds, or even sub-second in certain environments, Dejero says. The Live+ VSET also has an optional asynchronous serial interface that supports a range of bit rates.



The Live+ VSET is now available in the United Kingdom, with roll-out to other European countries expected in the upcoming months.