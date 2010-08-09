IBC: Xytech MediaPulse Controls the Digital Supply Chain



Workflow and media asset solutions provider Xytech will use their time at IBC2010 to show off the MediaPulse platform.



MediaPulse provides enterprise-wide control over production elements affecting all members of the digital supply chain, partnering ERP systems and production platforms. Features include horizontal and vertical scalability, configurable user interface, robust reporting tools and modules for future expansion. The system also offers a range of financial accountability tools.



Xytech will be at stand 3.A21.



