IBC: XenData Unveiling New Archiving Solution
XenData will unveil their newest archiving solution at this year’s IBC, the X1500.
The system utilizes an external LTO-5 tape drive connected to a PC running Windows 7, and masterminded by XenData6 software. XenData6 makes archiving, restoring and tape management as easy as dragging and dropping elements in Windows Explorer. Each LTO-5 tape provides 1.5 TB of storage.
X1500 supports all file types including non-video, allows for seamless transfer of nested folder structures and supports an unlimited number of offline tapes.
XenData will be at stand 7.H47.
