IBC: Wohler Showcasing Broadcast-quality Video Monitors



Wohler will showcase the first releases in its brand-new modular Rockridge video monitor line with 3G/HD/SD-SDI support and MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 decoding capability. Options such as in-picture level metering, waveform, and vectorscope display are just some of what's available while additional options may be added at a later date for increased functionality. Multiscreen models can allow operators to view either four separate images or a mix of images and monitoring tools such as waveform, vectorscope, or the PID table, which functions much like a table of contents for a given stream. Connectivity for the new monitor line includes 3G, SDI, component, composite, DVI, and GPI inputs, as well as dual-input SDI with loop-through for each.



