IBC: SysMedia Introducing New Subtitling Suite



IBC2010 will see the introduction of WinCAPS Quantum, the new subtitle preparation suite from teletext giant SysMedia.



WinCAPS Quantum is focused on productivity, featuring tools to automate media transcription, assist with language translation and extract dialogue from scripts. The software allows increased output without increased cost using the newest, time-saving technology and an enhanced workflow.



SysMedia will also be demonstrating new HD/3G-SDI subtitle encoding hardware; the WST-OP47 teletext subtitle transcoder, 3G-HD caption generator and OP47/EIA708 subtitle/caption encoder/decoder units.



SysMedia will be at stand 3.B67.



