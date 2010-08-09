IBC: SSL DV Revealing Gravity Web Edit



SSL DV, a Solid State Logic company, will be revealing their Gravity Web Edit software at IBC2010.



A marriage of the Web Client and Gravity Web Mobile products families, Gravity Web Edit allows a remote user editing functions such as file access, clip and subclip assembly into playlists and drag and drop reordering on a timeline. Basic and advanced search panels are available as well as file previewing and exporting of pre-produced workflows.



Access is available to anyone with a computer and internet access, or certain smart phones and mobile devices operating on a 3G or 4G network.



SSL DV will be at stand 7.C15.



