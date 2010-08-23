IBC: SPB TV Shows Off Freeware Mobile IPTV Viewer





SPB TV is a freeware mobile IPTV viewer with TV-like usability. It has recently become free-of-charge for users due to ad support, and it now has more than 150 channels. SPB Software is now also presenting it as a solution for mobile carriers, with several successful implementations. SPB TV has been licensed to become a part of Singaporean StarHub TV on Mobile, for example.



Visit the website for more, and it is currently free for Windows Mobile, iPhone and webOS.



SPB software will be at stand M193.



