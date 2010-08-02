IBC: ProConsultant Informatique to Preview Louise 5.0



Television broadcast and content management software provider ProConsultant Informatique will be at IBC2010 to unveil the latest version of their flagship solution, Louise 5.0.



Version 5.0 will feature end-to-end, non-linear capabilities including overlay production and a new extension for monetizing content with targeted ads. The new graphic interface is easy to use and flexible, enabling workspaces to be tailored to different levels of skill for each user.



Louise’s Media Bench module for promo and thumbnail creation has been updated to create custom overlays, and integration with NuageProduction technology allows for instant delivery to smart phones, iPhones and iPads. Provising a robust framework for a digital workflow chain, Louise 5.0 serves to control and distribute information as well as automate background processes for improved productivity.



ProConsultant Informatique will be at stand 2.B21.



