IBC: Prism Sound and SADiE Exhibiting a Range of Audio Products



Prism Media companies Prism Sound and SADiE will be present at this year’s IBC, presenting an array of products for the broadcast and post production industries.



The exhibits’ main focus will be the new SADiE 6 software. Previously available only with a hardware addition, SADiE 6 can be run on any computer running Microsoft Windows and ASIO-compatible hardware, or any existing SADiE 5 platform. The SADiE LRX2 multitrack location recording workstation, popular with crews recording audio for reality TV, will also be on display.



The dScope Series III audio analysis platform from Prism Sound is billed as the world’s most flexible and powerful of its kind. It includes two analog-only versions for engineers and production line managers. Prism Sound will also present their DSA-1 portable digital audio interface analyzer.



Prism Sound will be at stand 8.E96. SADiE will be at stand 8.E98.



