IBC: Playout Audio Box from Junger Audio



Jünger Audio will show its T*AP TV Audio Processor at IBC. The device, primarily designed for TV playout facilities, provides loudness control, upmix, and surround sound processing for up to eight channels of audio. The wide band 8-channel processor (8x1, 4x2, or 6+2) focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness control using Jünger Audio's ITU-compliant LEVEL MAGIC algorithm. Using the company's unique and proprietary Spectral Signature technology, it also offers dynamic equalization so that the sound can be "coloured" much more easily than can be achieved with a traditional multiband sound processor. Optional Dolby Decoding and Encoding (D, D+, or Pulse), as well as metadata management, are also provided along with 5.1 Downmix and Jünger Audio's 5.1 UPMIX circuit, which has been upgraded to deliver greatly improved performance and a range of new settings.



Jünger Audio will be at stand 2.C49.



