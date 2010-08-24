IBC: PESA Exhibiting Multi-format Switching, Small-scale Routing



PESA's multi-format HD Cheetah product line includes redundant control and redundant crosspoint technology, and is designed for transporting SDI, HD-SDI, and the latest in 3Gbps signals for high definition 3D video applications. The 64NE routing system can be configured in groups of 16 inputs and 16 outputs supporting SMPTE 259M, 292M, and 424M with reclocking and equalization circuits built into each frame.



For small scale routing of 3G-SDI and support up to 1080p/60, PESA offers the 1RU Cougar-3 capable of routing serial digital video compliant with all SMPTE and ITU standards, including support for embedded audio and other ancillary data for broadcast and digital cinema requirements.



PESA will be at stand 3.C30.



