IBC: OConnor Launching New Camera Head



OConnor will be launching their new 2065 Fluid Head at this year’s IBC. The 2065 is designed for use with popular camera models including the RED One, SONY F-35 and ARRI Alexa and offers stepless, ultra-smooth pan and tilt fluid drag.



Additional features include dual scales, four handle rosettes and one-touch platform release as well as even greater payload and drag then its predecessor, the 2060HD. These fluid heads can be counterbalanced down to zero pounds, ideal for use in cinematography



OConnor will be at stand 11.F60.



