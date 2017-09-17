IBC Day 2: News From the Show Floor

AMSTERDAM--Live contribution via bonded mobile IP networks has been a real paradigm shift, but how to manage network impairments (for example) when going live from crowded areas? Dejero and Newtec addressed this issue. At the IBC they are showcasing their Cellsat solution, capable of blending cellular and satellite connectivity on demand in the field. At first, CellSat manages to get the best performance from the mobile networks on site.

Any time the available bandwidth does not cope with the user’s requirements, Cellsat seamlessly combines cellular connectivity from multiple mobile network providers with Ku-band IP satellite connectivity by Intelsat, up to secure the required data-rate. As a result, CellSat users don’t have to book satellite time – it is simply available to boost bandwidth when they need, at the push of a button. Cellsat’s users can also rely on the aggregated bandwidth to improve connection reliability when broadcasting live from the field. Cellsat relies on a Newtec Dialog IP modem, configured for the CellSat service, and Dejero transmission and receiving equipment, software, connectivity services to the CellSat network, cloud management, and support.

Dejero CellSat is initially available in the United States and Canada, with roll-out to other regions planned for 2018.

As media libraries grow - and the pace of new projects and number of assets goes up - making sure that assets are inspected and tagged properly can become overwhelming to any creative team. Axle ai promises to change the way those things are done. Cloud-deployed multiple video analysis engines allow sophisticated automatic tagging of video and instant visual search. Any time a new content is available, media is analyzed, compared to a vast image recognition database, and tagged, saving the great amounts of time required to manually tag media and enabling search based on characters, words, logos, locations and other highly specific visual information.

Automatic video analysis on ingest and proxy generating uses sophisticated AI technology to instantly find and tag objects in the frame, all keyed to the timeline code. Thanks to powerful context matching, finding every instance of an object as easy as dragging a marquee around any object on the screen and hitting 'search'. Every video clip that matches is presented, automatically keyed to relevant timeline section, with no user action required. According to Axle, even complex images with thousands of objects are easily analyzed with a wide range of applicable tags: - not just 'crowd' but 'festival' and 'tourist destination' keywords as well.

Part of the new series of Telos Infinity solutions, the Telos Infinity IP Intercom converges voice communication and contribution audio on a single IT backbone employing the latest standards-based VoIP and Livewire+ AES67 AoIP transport to provide dedicated features and functionality without compromise or limitations. More than just a talkback system, Infinity IP can replace legacy matrix technology with an advanced, distributed IP network solution that provides superior functionality in a simplified and effective layout.

Matrix-free design allows plug-and-play networked hardware and software devices to be added to the system as part of a planned ad-hoc change without ever worrying that you might exceed the number of available ports on a matrix. Telos says the introduction of the new Infinity IP Intercom represents “a quantum leap in scalability, ease of integration, efficiency and total cost of ownership”. Infinity IP natively supports Livewire+ AES67, then it can seamlessly connect with AoIP products from Telos as well as those from other supporting manufacturers.

Telos Infinity IP Intercom easily integrates into existing analog, AES, SDI, and MADI systems using Telos Alliance xNode baseband-to-IP interfaces and other AES67 partner devices.

Canon is introducing the EOS C200, their new compact 4K Cinema EOS camera, featuring Canon’s 4K Super 35mm CMOS sensor. Its effective pixel count of 8.85MP and the newly developed Dual DIGIC DV6 image processor allow in-camera recording of 4K UHD/50P MP4, 4K DCI RAW and continuous 120fps High Frame Rate (HFR) in Full HD without crop. As the first Cinema EOS camera to support the new RAW recording format – Cinema RAW Light – the EOS C200 provides the same flexibility in color grading as Cinema RAW, in a smaller file size.

Supporting up to 15-stops of dynamic range with Cinema RAW Light , the EOS C200 is perfect for capturing highlight and shadow details. The EOS C200 features an advanced AF system that provides reliability and accuracy also when shooting 4K. The ISO range of 100 to 102,400 guarantees excellent performance, even in difficult lighting conditions, while the built-in optical ND filters of up to 10 stops provide further flexibility and convenience. Built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allows for browser remote control and the ability to transfer files via FTP, whilst the camera’s compatibility options mean new and existing accessories can be used, including Canon’s electronic viewfinder - the EVF-V70.

The IBC Show runs through Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the RAI in Amsterdam.