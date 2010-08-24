IBC: New Router Control Panel from Blackmagic Design



Videohub Smart Control from Blackmagic Design is a new style of router control panel that's designed to be lower cost and to distribute router control throughout television facilities for dramatically faster workflow. Videohub Smart Control retails for about US$500, and features 40 YRGB illuminated crystal look buttons that can be set to any router output. Videohub Smart Control can be installed under each deck and monitor in a facility, so the router output to that monitor can be set with a single button press. This is a much faster way of working, because all routing only requires a single button press.





For example, if a Videohub Smart Control is installed under a monitor, then the router output connected to that monitor can be set to a different router source with each button press.



Blackmagic Design will be at stand 7.B25.



