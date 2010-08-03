IBC: Gekko Premiering New LED Spot



Gekko is all set to take the wraps from its latest LED lighting developments, including its new kezia 200F white-optimized spot fixture. The unit draws less than 200 watts and provides a light output comparable to that of 1 kW tungsten fixtures. It features operational color temperatures between 2900 and 6500 degrees Kelvin, with five presets that can be selected via DMX or an optional rear panel.



Also look for Gekko’s kezia 50E, 50F, and 200E fixtures, as well as many other of its lighting instruments and accessories.



Gekko will be at stand 11.F.40.



