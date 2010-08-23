IBC: Fibre Optic Video Jacks and Patch Cords from Argosy



Argosy will showcase Winchester Electronics EL Series Fibre Optic Video Jacks and Fibre Patch Cords at IBC. The EL Series forms part of Argosy's fibre management offering on display at the show which includes the SDI fibre video converters, patch panels and the company's BendBright-XS ruggedized fibre optic cables. The EL Series Fibre Optic Video Jack provides a means to achieve an all fibre broadcast facility. This product enables broadcasters to replace existing coaxial copper components or traditional ferrule-based fibre connectors with an expanded light beam connection technology and manually actuated fibre switch.



Argosy will be at stand 10.D55.



