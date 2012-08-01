IBC features workflow solutions village

IBC is hosting a Workflow Solutions village to aid broadcasters and content creators that are making the move from videotape to file-based production. Located in Hall 9, the area has a theater featuring case studies and master classes.

Topics slated for presentations include: updates from the Advanced Media Workflow Association, cross-media delivery, MAM, transcoding, systems architectures and the Cloud.

Case studies will illuminate the experiences of broadcasters and post houses as they adapt to wholly file-based operations.