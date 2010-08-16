IBC: Entry Level Virtual Set, iPad Funcionality from Hybrid MC



Hybrid MC will introduce Neon HD, the latest version of its entry level virtual set solution. Neon is a trackless virtual set that offers impressive virtual camera movements and high-res rendering in broadcast quality. The turnkey solution includes an internal chromakeyer, 3D assets and virtual set library, and external control software.



Neon can also be coupled with an external switcher working with GPI commands, allowing complete studio automation. Neon trackless can upgrade easily to a full tracking solution by adding one of Hybrid’s sensorized robotic camera supports.



Hybrid is also currently developing a special Ipad application that will allow anchors to control Neon’s camera movementsas well as launching events and animations during production within the virtual set. Neon trackless will enable the production of stereoscopic programs without the need for a stereoscopic camera.



Hybrid MC will be at stand 2.A30d.



