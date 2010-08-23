IBC: Ensemble Designs Plans AV Product Premier



Ensemble Designs will be lifting the wraps from some new products in their Avenue line at this year’s IBC show. The Avenue 4445 DVB-ASI Clean Protection switch is designed to cleanly switch to backup ASI sources and also checks the health of ASI sources by monitoring digital clock lock, along with packet and PID presence. The 4445 can also be used to tie multiple transmission sites used in signal frequency networks together.



Ensemble’s Avenue 9680 audio processor addresses level changes occurring between program sources and commercial insertions. It addresses EBU 1770 recommendations for broadcasters and automatically performs corrections to prevent audio levels from dropping beneath or exceeding thresholds based on audio channel histories.



Ensemble Designs will be at stand 8.B91.



