IBC: Element Exhibiting Pulsar and Neutron 3D Rigs



Element Technica will be exhibiting a full range of camera rigs as well as the new 3D Hand Controller.



The new Technica rigs are designed for the largest of cameras running prime or zoom lenses. The Pulsar is engineered for stereoscopic mounting of mid-sized and box-style digital cameras with ENG lenses. The Neutron can accompany the smallest HD cameras with C-mount lenses.



The new Hand Controller allows a full range of control parameters to be programmed into the device.



Element Technica will be at stand 11.F35.

