IBC: Digital Rapids Featuring Solutions for Capture, Pre-Processing and Adaptive Streaming



Digital Rapids is bringing its range of solutions for transforming and distributing media to IBC. One featured solutions will is the new Flux family of video capture and pre-processing hardware. Flux HD boards are the first cards optimized for encoding and streaming to feature dual-link and 3G-SDI input support. When working in conjunction with the Digital Rapids Stream software, Flux cards enable real-time, multi-format media capture, encoding and streaming for applications including post production, Internet TV, IPTV, VOD, mobile video, archive and more.



Also, Digital rapids will debut its high-performance StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive streaming encoder at IBC. StreamZHD Live ABR encodes and streams live HD and SD content for delivery through the latest generation of adaptive streaming technologies including HTTP Dynamic Streaming for Adobe Flash Player; adaptive HTTP streaming to Apple iPhone and iPad; and Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming. Adaptive bit rate delivery ensures that content consumers receive the highest quality viewing experience possible even under changing bandwidth and playback conditions. For multi-channel, enterprise-class deployments, multiple StreamZHD Live ABR encoders can be combined with the scalable Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software for management, automation, scheduling, monitoring and failover. Also, a new version of Broadcast Manager will be unveiled, with new features including automation for an expanded range of third-party video routers to manage incoming sources.



Adaptive streaming capabilities will also be featured in a new version of the TouchStream portable live streaming appliance. New additions include integrated IIS Smooth Streaming support and live encoding and segmenting for the iPhone and iPad.



Digital Rapids will be at stand 7.G41, with select demonstrations also featured at stand IP341 in the IPTV Zone.



