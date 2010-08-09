IBC: Cobalt Digital Introducing Loudness Meter System



Broadcast industry conversion gear manufacturer Cobalt Digital Inc. will introduce their new +LM Audio Loudness Meter system at IBC 2010.



The +LM system is an adaptable, complete software package for audio ingest or on-air loudness metering and assessment. It was developed for use with the Fusion3G and 9000 Compass series of openGear processing hardware.



The +LM system features an intuitive interface with touch screen control, true peak level detection and error tracking and logging. The metering option ensures consistent audio levels and LKFS assessment information with ATSC A/85 and ITU BS.1770 compliance.



Cobalt Digital will be at stand 8.A94.



