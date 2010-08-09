IBC: Calrec Launches H2O Management System for Hydra2 Router

Calrec Audio is coming to the IBC Show with a brand new management system for its Hydra2 network router.



Hydra2 Operator, or H2O, allows the user to control the Hydra2 network independently from any console control surface. Users will be able to set up routes and configure access rights to all desks on a given network, as well as label I/O boxes and ports for ease of identification. The new management system also offers the ability to arrange ports into folders, making them quicker and easier to locate.



H2O is browser based, allowing network access from a laptop or PC, and is compatible with Windows, Linux, and OSX.



"The H2O software control system further integrates Hydra2 into any multiconsole installation," said Henry Goodman, head of sales and marketing at Calrec Audio. "Its user-friendly interface works independently of the console and permits different levels of user access to be granted to different personnel. This gives our customers more control and flexibility."



H2O is especially advantageous for Calrec clients who own large, multiple-studio complexes, which may be rented at the same time to rival companies. For example, if Broadcaster A is working in two studios, the facility owner must be able to guarantee that it is impossible for its team to obtain network access to a third studio where Broadcaster B might be working simultaneously. H2O makes it possible for the third studio to be completely invisible to users in the two studios rented to client A and vice versa. This gives Calrec customers the flexibility to utilize their networks in a manner that was previously impossible using a single operating system.



Calrec will be at Stand 8.C58.



