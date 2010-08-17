IBC: Cache-Spotlights Automation, Archiving



Cache-A is preparing to lift the wraps on new product entries in both the field of automation and content archiving at this year’s IBC Show. The Pro-Cache Library 24 Automation Appliance is a 24-slot automated library option for the company’s Pro-Cache archiving systems. It’s easily deployed and automated cartridge loading for archiving, restoration and cartridge spanning in connection with large projects. The Pro-Cache Library 24 is available in both L TO-4 and LTO-5 configurations.



Also taking the spotlight is the Pro-Cache5 Archive Appliance, which uses LTO-5 technology to provide nearly twice the storage capacity of existing LTO-4 cartridge systems. The LTO-5s provide 1.5 TB of storage, and operate at substantially higher archiving speeds than previous cartridge storage systems. The Pro-Cache5 sports a small form factor and enables digital cinema, broadcast and video professionals to create source masters in acquisition workflows when using memory card or disc-based camcorders. Simultaneously, the system allows users to place their content in long-term archival storage.



Cache-A will be at stand 7.J39.



