IBC: Avid Plans Intro of New Products



Avid will be removing the wraps from several new products at this year’s IBC Show. These include Avid ISIS 5000, a real-time open shared storage system specially designed for regional broadcast facilities and post houses; Avid Pro Tools/HD, audio A/D and D/A conversion; and more.



Visitors should also look for demonstrations of Avid Media Composer 5 editing software and the latest Euphonix control surfaces, which support some of the industry’s most popular audio and video software.



The company will also be featuring customer presentations, including that of the creative teams responsible for “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” and “Resident Evil: Afterlife.”



Avid will be at stand 7.J20.



