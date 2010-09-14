IBC Attendance Up 6 percent

IBC executives reported the second largest IBC yet, with approximately 48,164 attendees visiting the annual Amsterdam broadcast show. Organizers note that attendance was up a little more than 6 percent over 2009; the largest IBC was in 2008 when 49,250 visitors passed through the gates of the RAI. Overall registrations were greater than 75,000.

Other facts from the show, which ran from Sept. 10-14:

More than 140 countries represented

1,300 exhibitors occupied more than 100,000 square meters

More than 300 speakers in over 60 conference sessions

More than 150 training sessions

Average registration badge took 7 seconds to print

IBC used more than 10km of fibre optic cable during the show.

We believe IBC is more about the quality and the experience as much as it is about the number of people,” said IBC president Michael Crimp, who managed to get through the entire last day IBC press conference without mentioning 3D. “We differentiate in quality and content through innovation.” Organizers added that 80 percent of exhibitors have already signed up for IBC2011, which will be held Sept 8-13 in Amsterdam.