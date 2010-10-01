IBC Announces Award Winners

International Honour for Excellence: Manolo Romero, CEO, Olympic Broadcasting Services

Special Award Winner: Flutuador - TV technology for a better environment, TV Globo Network

Special Award Winner: Sky 3D channel, BSkyB

Innovation Award Judges Prize: The FIFA World Cup in 3D, ESPN, FIFA, HBS, Sony

Innovation Award, Content Creation: Signal distribution at the Red Bull Air Race, Red Bull Air Race

Finalist - Live 3D sport from ESPN

Finalist - Consistent loudness from the Winter Olympics

Innovation Award, Content Management: Digital migration and archiving, European Parliament

Finalist - Multi-platform asset management at Antena 3

Innovation Award, Content Delivery: DVB-T2 for terrestrial HD, Freeview

Finalist - DAB+ in Australia

Best Conference Paper: Does size matter? The impact of screen size on 3D', NDS

Exhibition Design Awards

Best Larger Free Design Stand: WASP3D, .B62

Best Smaller Free Design Stand: ioko, 1.A50

Most Imaginative Use of Shell Scheme Space: Wenham Carter International, 3.C01