IBC Announces Award Winners
International Honour for Excellence: Manolo Romero, CEO, Olympic Broadcasting Services
Special Award Winner: Flutuador - TV technology for a better environment, TV Globo Network
Special Award Winner: Sky 3D channel, BSkyB
Innovation Award Judges Prize: The FIFA World Cup in 3D, ESPN, FIFA, HBS, Sony
Innovation Award, Content Creation: Signal distribution at the Red Bull Air Race, Red Bull Air Race
Finalist - Live 3D sport from ESPN
Finalist - Consistent loudness from the Winter Olympics
Innovation Award, Content Management: Digital migration and archiving, European Parliament
Finalist - Multi-platform asset management at Antena 3
Innovation Award, Content Delivery: DVB-T2 for terrestrial HD, Freeview
Finalist - DAB+ in Australia
Best Conference Paper: Does size matter? The impact of screen size on 3D', NDS
Exhibition Design Awards
Best Larger Free Design Stand: WASP3D, .B62
Best Smaller Free Design Stand: ioko, 1.A50
Most Imaginative Use of Shell Scheme Space: Wenham Carter International, 3.C01
