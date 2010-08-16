IBC: 'Acu-Sync' Technology from ARG ElectroDesign



ARG ElectroDesign, a developer of signal distribution products for the broadcast and telecommunications industries, will be showing its next generation software upgrade for the Media Combiner range of broadcast network adapters at IBC 2010. The upgrade features ARG’s powerful new patent pending Acu-Sync technology which eliminates network jitter, making it possible to reliably feed Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Single Frequency Network (SFN) transmitter sites over telecommunication and IP networks without the need for a 10 MHz clock (GPS) while still conforming to Mega-frame Initialisation Packet (MIP) timing standards.



By not requiring an external 10 MHz reference clock, the Media Combiner upgrade also ensures that DTT SFN transmitters can function even when the local GPS clock is lost. In this case, the DTT transmitter defaults to its internal clock and service continues. This is in contrast to network adapters feeding transmitter sites that rely on a 10 MHz clock at both ends of a link, as these will cause service loss if either clock fails. In addition, unlike other technologies which rely on Dynamic Synchronous Transfer Mode (DTM) technology, the ARG Acu-Sync is not affected by Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) pointer adjustments.



